Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $78.24 Million Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,258 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics comprises 1.3% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $78,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,077 shares of company stock worth $9,379,740. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 508,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.