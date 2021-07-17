Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 327.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $51,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

GPN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.73. 1,466,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

