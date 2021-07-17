CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 129.2% in June

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 134,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

