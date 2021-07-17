CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 129.2% in June

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CLSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 134,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About CLS Holdings USA
