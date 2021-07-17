Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $92.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $321.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.62 million to $409.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.23 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $870.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,752. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

