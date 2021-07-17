Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $2,519.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,547.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GOOG stock opened at $2,636.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $311,347.43. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

