China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 652,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,000.0 days.

CHOLF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

