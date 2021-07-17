Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CCOEY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 5,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85. Capcom has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.89.

Get Capcom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.