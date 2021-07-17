Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,916 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

