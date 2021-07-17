Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCAP opened at $9.99 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

In related news, Director Aman Kapadia sold 180,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Also, CEO Ophir Sternberg bought 445,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 186,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,885 in the last ninety days.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

