CNH Partners LLC Takes $711,000 Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIC. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of PHIC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

