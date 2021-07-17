Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $43.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

