Walleye Capital LLC Invests $590,000 in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

