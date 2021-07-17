Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,111 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.