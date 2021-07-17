Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $3,949.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

