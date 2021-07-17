John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) CFO John A. Kritzmacher Sells 15,771 Shares of Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) CFO John A. Kritzmacher sold 15,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $919,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JW-A stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. 196,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

