Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 2,777,777 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 2,777,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,986.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 229,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.