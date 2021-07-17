Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Insider James E. Flynn Sells 66,675 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) insider James E. Flynn sold 66,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $1,086,135.75.

TLS traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,468. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 724.50. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Telos by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.