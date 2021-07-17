Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 120,000 Shares of HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OTCMKTS STLY remained flat at $$0.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80. HG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
HG Company Profile
