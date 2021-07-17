Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 9,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 135,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.