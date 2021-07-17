Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Evergy were worth $58,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

