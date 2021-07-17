CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 79,230 Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCKA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,971,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $6,917,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.