CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $235,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTE stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

