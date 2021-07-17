Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

TPR opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

