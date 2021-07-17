Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 488.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Masco were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $61,590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

