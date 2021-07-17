60,600 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $5,910,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,156,000.

OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

