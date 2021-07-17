60,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000.

NASDAQ:FMIVU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

