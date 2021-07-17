Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $50,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $340.92 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.88 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

