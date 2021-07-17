4,071 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

