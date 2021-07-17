AQR Capital Management LLC Has $51.01 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $51,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

