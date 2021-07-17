AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 186,234 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $44,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $22.56 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

