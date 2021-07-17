AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 526,043 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 212.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Berry Global Group worth $47,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

