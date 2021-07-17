State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of State Street worth $52,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.40. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.