AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,553 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,553 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Waters worth $56,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waters by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $28,753,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

WAT opened at $370.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.67. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $373.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

