Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

