Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

VUZI opened at $14.12 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.45.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

