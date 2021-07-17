First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 38,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,712. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.