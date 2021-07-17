JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 84.3% in June

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 220,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 657,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

