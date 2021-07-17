Css LLC Il Takes Position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 107,136 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARPO stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

