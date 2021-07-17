Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.00% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $66,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,519,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,537,000 after buying an additional 554,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000.

EMLC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

