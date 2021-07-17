Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gartner were worth $63,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

