Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.86 or 0.00043727 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $104.52 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00103424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.54 or 0.99963367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,541,584 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

