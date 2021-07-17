Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.