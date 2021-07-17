Css LLC Il Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 206,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 114.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 178,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

