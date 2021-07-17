Veritable L.P. Has $476,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $72.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

