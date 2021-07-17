Veritable L.P. Has $433,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after acquiring an additional 257,450 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

