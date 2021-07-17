Veritable L.P. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $28.58 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90.

