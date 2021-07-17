Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

