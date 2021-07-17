Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.