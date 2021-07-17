Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 375 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

