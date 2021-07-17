Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $74.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.